‘We know it’s urgent’: Tenn. Gov Lee says officials are working on a plan to report COVID-19 cases in schools

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- In Tennessee Governor Bill Lee’s Tuesday press briefing he announced that the next briefing from Nashville on Thursday would focus on reopening schools.

Governor Lee said that Education Commissioner Dr. Penny Schwinn will be in attendance.

“Thursday we’ll have Commissioner Schwinn at our press briefing on Thursday. We’ll dedicate that press briefing primarily to opening of schools and everything associated with that,” Governor Lee said.

It was towards the end of Tuesday’s briefing when Governor Lee was answering reporter questions that he said they have a team developing a plan to report COVID-19 cases at schools, while maintaining patient privacy.

“We’re working on a plan to in fact be able to report school cases. We do want to protect the individual privacy of families and students, patient identification, reidentification is important but transparency is also important so we’ve had some pretty strong discussions among our unified command group about just how it is we can update and develop a strategy…for case reporting for schools and we’ll be talking and announcing what that plan is in the next several days. I don’t have a timeframe on that yet but we know it’s urgent because we need schools to know now that they’re opening up and we’ll develop that plan,” Governor Lee said.

