‘We have strived for our music to be a refuge’: Lady Antebellum changes band name to ‘Lady A’

(L-R) Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood of Lady Antebellum perform onstage during the 2019 CMT Artists of the Year at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on October 16, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The band Lady Antebellum has officially changed their name to “Lady A” and released a statement on their decision.

The band posted on Twitter Thursday, saying they decided to change the name after realizing “the injustices, inequality and biases black women and men have always faced and continue to face everyday.”

The band said they decided to drop the word “Antebellum” and use their nickname, “Lady A” as the new name going forward.

The statement says that Lady A originally chose the name “Lady Antebellum” because of where they first took their photos and that it reminded them of southern music.

In the post, the band says that they did not take into account that Antebellum is associated with a period of time that included slavery, and they “are deeply sorry for the hurt this has caused and for anyone who has felt unsafe, unseen or unvalued.”

They said they do not have an excuse as to why they did not change their name earlier, but the band said they promise to continue to learn and educate.

The band is comprised of Hillary Scott, Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood.