Gatlinburg, Tenn. (WJHL) – When the kids want to stop, you have to stop!

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency posted a video on Wednesday of a mother bear who had stopped along the side of a road to nurse her cubs.

The post says that Richard Watts of Gatlinburg sent in the video feeding her three cubs in the Cobbly Knob area near Cocke County.

TWRA says the video is a great example of a bear leading her young away from the more populated and visited areas of Gatlinburg.