HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. (CNN) – Two homes collapsed from a landside along the Tennessee River in West Tennessee.

A fire department captured the moment the first house fell on Saturday night.

You can see sparks flying when the Hardin County home started falling.

The second home was swept into the river by Sunday afternoon, according to the Hardin County Fire Department.

No one was hurt.

Emergency officials have closed-off the area for now.