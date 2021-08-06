Tennessee health, education officials host virtual briefing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee’s health and education commissioners spoke Friday at a virtual briefing.

Both Tennessee Health Commissioner, Dr. Lisa Piercey, and Education Commissioner, Penny Schwinn, shared statements and answered a handful of questions during the 30-minute session.

At a briefing earlier this week, Dr. Piercey said the state had seen a 200% increase in cases since July 1. The rise in cases also comes as students are returning to the classroom across Tennessee.

On Thursday, the Metro Nashville Board of Education adopted a universal mask policy for the start of the new school year, which begins next week.

On Monday, Tennessee’s House Speaker Cameron Sexton threatened school districts with potential legislative force if they choose to issue a mask mandate or close schools due to the pandemic.

Sexton responded to the Metro Schools’ decision, saying they are “starting discussions with house members.”