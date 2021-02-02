WATCH: Dolly Parton sings about working “5 to 9” in Super Bowl commercial

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Super Bowl ad featuring East Tennessee icon Dolly Parton singing a reworked version of her classic hit ‘9 to 5’ made its debut Tuesday ahead of the big game.

The commercial for SquareSpace, a company that helps users build and host their own website, flips the chorus of Parton’s classic hit to working ‘5 to 9’ in reference to entrepreneurs using the service to pursue their own passions outside of their day job.

Parton is using the service to launch a website for her new perfume at DollyFragrance.com.

“A lot of people through the years have wanted to change the lyrics to fit certain things they’re doing. I really thought that was a wonderful thing, especially for Squarespace. They’re so into people, new entrepreneurs working after hours to start their own businesses,” Parton told the Associated Press. “‘5 to 9’ seemed to be a perfect thing when they pitched it.”

“Well I work 365 (days a year). I’m always working 5 to 9, 9 to 5. I work all hours of the night and day,” she said. “Whatever you need to do, you gotta get it done, however many hours it takes.”

Parton discussed the commercial, the recent death of her brother, and the coronavirus vaccine in a recent interview with the Associated Press.

“9 to 5” was written for the 1980 film of the same title starring Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin and Parton in her movie debut. It went on to become Parton’s first ever song to reach No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song was certified platinum in September 2017.