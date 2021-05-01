Washington County, Tennessee commissioner offering $1,000 for help finding missing Jonesborough woman

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Washington County, Tennessee commissioner has put $1,000 on the table for the tip that leads to finding missing 23-year-old Allison Everetts of Jonesborough.

We spoke with Commissioner Kent Harris, who said he hopes this offer leads to answers regarding the ongoing one-month-long search.

“I told [the Everetts family] that I would give $1,000 cash reward to find the whereabouts of Allison Everetts,” Harris said.

Harris also said the following:

And [Allison’s father] has been so distraught because he spoke to her daily. Now, it’s been over a month of no contact with her, and it’s just got him to the point that he doesn’t know what to do next. No leads, no information. Hopefully, there has to be someone out here that knows of her whereabouts to give the family some relief on this situation. Washington County, Tennessee Commissioner Kent Harris

Meanwhile, the Jonesborough Police Department continues working with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation toward finding Everetts, who was reported missing by her sister a month ago.

According to the TBI, Everetts was last known to be in the Jonesborough area on March 29 when she was seen with a man in a grey Chevrolet Tahoe.

Everett’s family said foul play has not be ruled out in the case.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Jonesborough Police Department at 423-753-1053 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.