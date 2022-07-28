SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – A washed-out bridge is causing major traffic headaches for some Sevier County drivers.

Jones Cove Road near Wilhite Road flooded and collapsed on Tuesday. The Tennessee Department of Transportation has announced the road is closed indefinitely.

“It’s really bad right now,” said Candie Cline. “The bridge is completely gone.”

For Cline, that is particularly impactful. She takes the stretch of road to and from work every day.

“I own a fruit stand in Cosby, so this is the easiest route for me, instead of going through Gatlinburg, Pigeon Forge and all the traffic there,” said Cline.

For now, she is having to take alternate routes and back roads.

“It tacks on a good 20, 25 minutes depending on traffic. So, get to work a little later, but that’s ok,” Cline said.

“I had no words when it first happened. I couldn’t believe it happened, but it has needed work done, it needs work done, so hopefully this will solve that issue,” Cline said.

The Sevier County school system said the Director of Transportation is working with bus drivers whose routes are affected by the bridge collapse.

“Though final details have not yet been determined, he is confident that we can complete these routes utilizing the detours that have already been put in place,” the Assistant Superintendent of Student Services wrote to us. “We plan to communicate final details to affected parents via robocalls next week so that they can prepare for the beginning of school.”