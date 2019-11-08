Warren County man charged with multiple counts of sexual exploitation of a minor

WARREN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A McMinnville, Tenn. Man is facing sexual exploitation charges following an investigation by multiple law enforcement agencies.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, with the assistance of the Morristown Police Department, Warren County Sheriff’s Department and Homeland Security Investigations, worked together to arrest Darrick Brandon Webb, 36.

In 2018, TBI Agents received information via a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that an individual was in possession of files believed to be child pornography.

The account associated with the pornography reportedly belonged to Webb.

The investigation further revealed that Webb was in possession of more than one hundred images consistent with child pornography.

On November 1, the Warren County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Webb with one count of sexual exploitation of a minor and eight counts of aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor.

Webb was arrested on November 6, and booked into the Warren County Jail on a $25,000 bond.