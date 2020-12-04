Walmart announces more than $19.3 million in cash bonuses for Tennessee associates

Tenn. (WJHL) — Walmart stores announced Friday that more that $19.3 million will be allotted toward special and cash bonuses for Tennessee store associates.

According to the press release, this includes $9.2 million in quarterly bonuses in Tennessee associates’ Nov. 25 paychecks along with $10.1 million in special cash bonuses to be paid to Tennessee associates on Dec. 24 to recognize their sustained commitment toward customers throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

As we come to a close on this historic year, I’m filled with gratitude for how our associates have led through one of the most trying periods for our company and country. Our associates have stepped up to serve our customers, communities and each other when it was truly needed most, and we’re pleased to recognize their efforts with a quarterly bonus for strong store performance and a fourth special cash bonus. John Furner, Walmart U.S. President and CEO

The release said that both full- and part-time associates are eligible for the bonus.

This marks Walmart’s fourth cash bonus to associates since the beginning of the novel coronavirus pandemic.