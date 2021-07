NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – State agencies from across the nation are hoping to win the top spot on the American Association of State Troopers 2022 calendar, and you can vote to help your favorite agency win.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol and Virginia State Police are two of the agencies competing in the contest.

We’re in it to win it! Help THP take home 1st place for the best-looking cruiser! The winning cruiser will be featured on the American Association of State Troopers 2022 calendar. To vote, scroll to the bottom & select Tennessee. Voting ends on August 3rd https://t.co/enop6nPr4r pic.twitter.com/R3aM3EHiX6 — TN Highway Patrol (@TNHighwayPatrol) July 20, 2021

Voting is open until August 3, 2021. To vote for your favorite cruiser, click here then select your favorite state cruiser at the bottom of the page.