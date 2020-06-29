VOTE: Dollywood nominated for ‘Best Amusement Park’ Award

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Dollywood is up for recognition as one of the country’s best amusement parks alongside Disney’s Magic Kingdom, Cedar Point and Busch Gardens.

Dollywood is in the running for USA Today’s 2020 Best Amusement Park Award.

As of Monday morning, Dollywood is ranked seventh behind parks like Cedar Point, Kings Island, Kennywood and Silver Dollar City.

Busch Gardens Tampa and the Magic Kingdom sit at eighth and ninth place after Dollywood.

USA Today says Dollywood stands out due to its other features and events in addition to the rides in the park.

The nomination also says that Dollywood’s Southern-inspired food gives the park a leg up on other competitors.

To vote for Dollywood, click here.

You can vote once a day until noon on Monday, July 20. The ten winning parks will be announced on July 31.

To see the full list of nominated amusement parks, click here.