Vols swimmer Brown breaks women’s 100 butterfly American record at SEC Championship meet

AUBURN, Ala. – Tennessee Lady Vols swimmer Erika Brown can add American record holder to her swimming resume.

The senior followed her win in the 50-meter freestyle on Wednesday at the 2020 SEC Championships by breaking the 100 butterfly American Record and winning her third consecutive conference title in the event on Thursday.

Brown entered the 100 fly final having already broken legendary Olympian Natalie Coughlin’s pool record with her swim of 50.39 in the preliminaries and followed up by taking down Olympian Kelsi Dahlia’s American Record with a time of 49.38 in the finals.

Erick Brown swims the 100 butterfly during the SEC Championship swim meet at Auburn, Ala. Brown broke the women’s American record in the event. Source: Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics

Brown is now the third-fastest performer in the event’s history. She also lowered her own SEC and school-record time with her swim.

“I never want to take a swim like that for granted,” Tennessee associate head coach Ashley Jahn said. “That was an incredible performance that has been built on her consistency and her drive to get better and mindset. She continues to look for all the little things, she relies on her teammates and her teammates rely on her. She gives so much to other people and I feel like that performance came out of all those little things.”

Brown becomes the third SEC women’s swimmer, joining Mimi Bowen of Auburn and Mary DeScenza of Georgia, to win the 100 fly gold medal three times.



At the end of night three, The Lady Vols lead the field with 632.5 points, ahead of Florida in second at 585.5. Florida leads the SEC men’s overall with a score of 694.5. The UT men’s team is fifth with 422 points.

Brown has one individual event left. She will swim in the 100 freestyle event beginning with the prelims on the final day of the SEC Championships Saturday.

