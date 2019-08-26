Vols football player suspended indefinitely after domestic assault charge

(WATE) – A Tennessee football player has been suspended indefinitely from the team following his arrest for domestic assault over the weekend.

University of Tennessee officials announced Monday that sophomore cornerback Bryce Thompson has been suspended indefinitely from all team activities.

Thompson was arrested and released from jail overnight, after an altercation around 8:30 p.m. Saturday. He is scheduled to appear in court September 3rd, for the misdemeanor assault domestic charge.

“Bryce Thompson is suspended indefinitely while the process continues. We hold our student-athletes to a high standard. The safety of all students is our first priority here at Tennessee,” Head Coach Jeremy Pruitt said in a statement.

According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, Thompson and a woman were arguing at the Stokely Hall Dorms on campus.

A witness calling 911 saying she heard Thompson say, “I’m going to slap the (expletive) out of you.”

Officers separated Thompson and the female involved. An officer described Thompson as extremely upset and agitated in a stairwell of Stokely Hall.

The responding officer noted a metal gate that had been ripped off its hinges and damage to sheet-rock where the gate had apparently impacted the wall.

Thompson stated that he fell into the gate and that’s how it was ripped from its hinges. He also said that he fell down the stairs with the gate, but the arrest report states that there were no marks on him to indicate that happened.

Thompson admitted to being in an argument with the woman, but denied any physical contact or making any threats.

After being read his Miranda Rights, Thompson continued to speak with officers. He admitted that the gate broke as he tried to pull it upwards, and that he let it fall down the stairs.

He also told officers that he was in a relationship for four years with the woman he was arguing with, and engaged in a sexual relationship. The woman confirming this too, in her written statement to officers.

The woman states the argument began after she found another girl’s fake eyelashes in Thompson’s dorm room. She also told officers that Thompson had a bad temper and has punched walls during arguments in the past.

Witnesses saying they overheard Thompson threatening her, and one witness saying he threatened to, “Shoot up the school.” They also stated they heard a loud crashing sound in the stairwell, presumably when the gate was ripped off.

After statements from witnesses, and assessing the situation, officers arrested Thompson for domestic assault. No citation was issued for domestic violence.

In a statement, a Tennessee Athletics spokesperson said: