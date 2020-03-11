Breaking News
Russell Co., Va. schools ban out-of-state trips due to coronavirus concerns, trying to recoup some money

Visitors Corp: More than 50,000 Nashville hotel rooms cancelled amid coronavirus concerns

Tennessee

by: Brittney Baird

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An estimated 75 meetings and student group trips to Nashville have been cancelled since the beginning of the coronavirus epidemic, according to Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp.

The cancellations included 53,127 cancelled hotel rooms at Nashville-area hotels and one “citywide” cancellation, the booking of which consisted of multiple hotel properties.

Most of the cancellations were from meetings scheduled to take place in March with a few set for April and May.

The Visitors Corp. said the largest cancellation so far in Nashville consisted of 2,800 attendees.

These cancellations represent approximately $25.7 million in direct spending within the city of Nashville, according to the Visitors Corp.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss