Visit Knoxville launches ‘For the Love of Knoxville, Travel Safe’ tourism campaign

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The city is encouraging visitors and locals alike to stay safe while exploring all Knoxville has to offer.
“For the Love of Knoxville, Travel Safe” is Visit Knoxville’s newest tourism campaign. The visitor’s bureau is promoting a variety of things to do safely amid the COVID-19 pandemic and offering discounts and special offers to restaurants, breweries and attractions.
The campaign is targeting Nashville, Memphis, Tri-Cities, Chattanooga, Atlanta, Greenville, Lexington, Charlotte, Birmingham, Raleigh, Louisville, Cincinnati and Indianapolis, as well as locals and families hosting out-of-towners for the holidays.
The site also features an updated list of events taking place throughout Knox County.
