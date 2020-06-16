Breaking News
TDH: 31,612 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee, 6 new cases locally

Virginia hiker dies after cardiac distress while hiking GSMNP trail

Tennessee

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Virginia woman died while hiking in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park on Monday according to park officials.

Park rangers responded around 1:00 p.m. to a hiker in cardiac distress on the Abrams Falls Trail.

Park officials say Diana Graves, 67 of Chesterfield, was hiking with her family when she experienced a cardiac event just half a mile from the trailhead.

Bystanders performed CPR until park rangers arrived. Park rangers continued life-saving efforts and used an AED, but Graves was pronounced dead.

No other information was released.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss