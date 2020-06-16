Virginia hiker dies after cardiac distress while hiking GSMNP trail

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Virginia woman died while hiking in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park on Monday according to park officials.

Park rangers responded around 1:00 p.m. to a hiker in cardiac distress on the Abrams Falls Trail.

Park officials say Diana Graves, 67 of Chesterfield, was hiking with her family when she experienced a cardiac event just half a mile from the trailhead.

Bystanders performed CPR until park rangers arrived. Park rangers continued life-saving efforts and used an AED, but Graves was pronounced dead.

No other information was released.