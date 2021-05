MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A drone video taken by an inspector in May 2019 shows evidence of damage in the area where a crack was discovered on an I-40 bridge support Tuesday, the Arkansas Department of Transportation confirmed Friday.

That discovery shut down traffic on a major interstate connecting Tennessee and Arkansas this week.

ARDOT is now investigating to see if the damage was noted in a September 2019 inspection report and what action might have been taken.