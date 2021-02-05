VIDEO: Food City CEO issues on-camera statement following Tenn. AG opioid lawsuit

(WJHL)- One day after Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery III’s office announced a lawsuit against Food City Supermarkets, LLC and K-VA-T Food Stores, Inc. for “unlawful sales of opioids” the company’s CEO has issued an on-camera statement.

Food City President & CEO Steve Smith released the video statement to News Channel 11 Friday evening.

You can read a transcription of that statement below.

“We strongly disagree with the allegations made by the Tennessee Attorney General in his lawsuit against Food City. Those allegations are either clear misrepresentations or entirely false. These claims are primarily based on information from a decade or more ago, during which time our pharmacies were always subject to oversight inspection by state and federal regulators. The attorney general is unfortunately attempting to place the blame for this serious issue in the wrong place. I’m particularly disappointed that the AG’s actions attack our dedicated pharmacy team, especially given their critical role in caring for the communities we serve during this challenging pandemic. We’re extremely proud of our entire Food City team who have worked diligently throughout this entire pandemic to serve our communities and our customers. And I’m committed to defend against those unfounded allegations.” Steve Smith, Food City President & CEO

News Channel 11 reached out to Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery III who repeated his belief that the regional grocery store chain, Food City, must be held accountable for its role in the opioid epidemic.

On Thursday, the State of Tennessee sued Food City and K-VA-T Food Stores in the Knoxville area for the unlawful sale of opioids.

The lawsuit accuses the Abingdon-based company of knowingly encouraging the sale of opioids to profit from the sale of highly addictive drugs like Oxycodone.

Food City called the lawsuit “grossly incorrect and unfair” and questioned why the State would go after a locally owned essential business during a pandemic for actions alleged to have happened more than a decade ago.

Friday afternoon, Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery said he hopes the lawsuit helps end the opioid epidemic, and he hopes Food City will be forced to pay fines.

“That’s our objective in all of this. We think they made a lot of money. They had a good revenue stream and we think they need to donate some of that back to help us get rid of the problem the opioids helped created,” Slatery said.

Attorney General Slatery said the pandemic has made it impossible to predict when the case will move forward in court.