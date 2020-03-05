VIDEO: East Tennessee TDOT crews head to Wilson County to help clear roads after tornado

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee Department of Transportation crews from East Tennessee left early Thursday morning to assist in the cleanup in Middle Tennessee.

According to TDOT spokesperson Mark Nagi, crews left Knoxville at 6 a.m. on Thursday to head to Wilson County.

According to Nagi, the crews will be assisting in clearing state routes after a powerful tornado tore across Middle Tennessee.

Wilson County was one of the four counties most affected by the tornado, with 4 total deaths reported as a result of the storm.

