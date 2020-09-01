Vehicles, building damaged in excavation incident at Lincoln Memorial University

HARROGATE, Tenn. (WJHL) — An excavation accident at Lincoln Memorial University on Tuesday resulted in damage to vehicles and at least one building.

According to the university, excavation of a hillside behind the Hamilton Math and Science building caused damage to vehicles in parking lots near the construction site. The building itself was also damaged.

In a statement, the university labeled the incident a “construction event,” but two people described it as an explosion to News Channel 11.

Lincoln Memorial did not report any injuries from the incident.

The university said it is “addressing the event and assessing the damage.” Those with damaged cars are advised to file a report with LMU Campus Police and Security.