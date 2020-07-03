Vandy player expelled for violating sexual misconduct policy

Breaking News
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Vanderbilt football player dismissed from the team and expelled for violating the university’s sexual misconduct policy in October 2018 took part in a Pro Day on campus months later, forcing the university to apologize and adjust its procedures.

The Title IX office investigated linebacker Charles Wright and ruled he had violated school policy on sexual misconduct.

That led to his immediate dismissal, and he was expelled later that same month.

The Tennessean newspaper reported Thursday the linebacker also had access to football facilities for months in proximity of his accuser, a female student equipment manager. 

