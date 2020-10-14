UTPD: Student dragged out of vehicle in parking garage carjacking incident

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A University of Tennessee student was uninjured in a carjacking incident on campus Tuesday night; however, the suspects have not yet been located according to UT Police.

The UT Police Department said Wednesday around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, it was notified about a carjacking that had occurred in the G-12 parking garage. A student reported that while walking to her vehicle in the G-12 parking garage, she noticed a group of people gathered near the center stairwell of the garage.

As the student entered her vehicle, she was approached by a female from the group — asking for a ride. It was then that a male dragged her out of the vehicle. All of the individuals from the group then got into her Toyota Yaris, backed out of the parking space, and proceeded to the White Avenue entrance/exit.

UT Police says several witnesses observed the Toyota Yaris leave through the White Avenue entrance, turn right, and traveled the wrong way up White Avenue before heading north on 17th Street. This was the last known direction of travel for the vehicle based on information from the victim and witnesses.

No weapons were brandished during the carjacking and the student was not physically injured, according to UTPD.

The suspects remain unknown at this time. The suspects have been described as a group of juveniles under 18 years old wearing athletic-style clothing.

UTPD urges students and staff to remain aware and report any suspicious activity in and around parking lots and garages.

