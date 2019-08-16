UT to begin alcohol sales at Neyland Stadium Sept 7

(WATE)- The University of Tennessee announced Friday when they will begin selling alcohol during home football games at Neyland Stadium this season.

Alcohol sales at Neyland Stadium will begin on Saturday, September 7 at Tennessee’s home football against BYU.

UT had been exploring the potential to sell alcohol at on-campus venues after the Knoxville Beer Board approved alcohol sales on campus by UT’s food vendor, Aramark, in July.

The university tested alcohol sales at Thompson-Boling arena earlier this month during an Alice Cooper concert, calling the trial ‘a success’.

“I appreciate everyone whose efforts have helped us develop what we believe is a comprehensive and responsible plan for alcohol sales at home football games,” UT Director of Athletics Phillip Fulmer said. “The game day experience at Neyland Stadium is historic and unrivaled, and I’m confident these new concessions options will aid our continued efforts to enhance that experience for Tennessee fans and visitors throughout the stadium.

“We remain committed to providing a safe, positive, and family-friendly atmosphere in our venues and have measures in place to assure that standard is met.”

Trained and licensed servers will sell beer throughout the stadium at concession stands and kiosks, excluding areas near the student section. Wine also will be sold in the Tennessee Terrace and East and West Clubs. Complimentary water will be available from large “Water Monster” tanks located throughout the concourse.

Per SEC rules, each alcoholic beverage must be poured into a clear cup upon purchase.