‘We have notified police and student conduct for immediate review’
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The University of Tennessee says in a statement on Twitter that it is aware of a, “…violent and disturbing racist video by a student.”
UT says they have notified police and student conduct for immediate review of the video in question.
“We condemn hate, racism, and violence and will support our black students and make campus safe for them.”University of Tennessee
WATE 6 On Your Side has reached out to the university for comment.
LATEST STORIES:
- Body found in parked car on E. Andrew Johnson Highway in Greeneville
- UT says it’s aware of a ‘violent and disturbing racist video by a student’
- Knoxville’s first cat cafe held grand opening Friday
- UPDATE: Scene clear after crash on Hwy 70 N in Hawkins County causes traffic delays
- Victim at UT Medical Center with life-threatening injuries after shooting Sunday morning in Knoxville