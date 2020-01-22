UT Medical Center sees fourth flu death this year; state total hits 6

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — In its weekly release of flu numbers on Wednesday, the University of Tennessee Medical Center said it has had its fourth death from flu this year.

Across Tennessee, flu deaths are up to six, with the four in the Knoxville area and two in Middle Tennessee.

The hospital continues to see more flu cases this year compared to last. From June 2018 to December 2018 UT Medical Center saw 44 cases of the flu. In that same timeframe this year there have been 95 cases.

December and January have seen the highest numbers this flu season. Through Tuesday, Jan. 21, the hospital has seen 136 cases of the flu in the last two months.

Last flu season the highest incidences of the illness came in February and March.

A spokesperson for UT Medical Center said the hospital is continuing to see RSV and other viruses in addition to the flu.