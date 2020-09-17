UT-Knoxville pushes back start of spring semester, announces cancellation of spring break

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The University of Tennessee-Knoxville announced changes to its spring semester schedule on Thursday.
Spring 2021 classes will now begin Jan. 20, one week later than originally planned.
The revised spring schedule does not include a spring break, which was originally scheduled to take place from March 15-19. Classes will be scheduled on those days.
Spring recess will be Friday, April 2, and is a holiday with no classes scheduled.
The semester dates are:
- Jan. 20-April 20: Classes in session
- April 2: Spring recess, no classes in session
- April 21: Study day
- April 22–23, 26–29: Finals
Plans are in development to celebrate spring 2020, summer 2020, fall 2020, and spring 2021 graduates. Event dates have not been set.
Ahead of the fall 2020 semester, university officials announced classes will be held on Labor Day and fall break to allow students to leave campus for the semester after classes end on Tuesday, Nov. 24. Final exams will be held online after the Thanksgiving break.
