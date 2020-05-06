UT Knoxville plans to bring students back to campus in the fall

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- University of Tennessee officials announced in a Wednesday press release that students will return to “all campuses in the University of Tennessee System, including our flagship campus here in Knoxville,” for the fall 2020 semester.

A group, called UT Knoxville’s Re-Imagining Fall Task Force, has “begun the process of considering how we can safely operate and deliver an on-campus experience. The task force will also continue planning around two other scenarios—including contingencies for continued online instruction—in order to be prepared should the situation worsen beyond what we can control.”

The release also stated that the final report will be available on May 18.

