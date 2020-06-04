KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The University of Tennessee-Knoxville said Wednesday the university is gathering facts after a video of an incoming cheerleader using a racial slur surfaced online.
The University of Tennessee official twitter account responded to a video purportedly showing incoming freshman UT cheerleader using a racial slur. The response said the university is “gathering and reviewing information and will take appropriate actions with the individual after completing our review.”
The Tennessee twitter account issued a follow-up statement that they are investigating, “reports that some current, prospective or former students have made racist posts online.”
This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.
LATEST STORIES:
- NCDHHS: 31,966 COVID-19 cases in North Carolina, new cases in Watauga and Ashe counties
- Kingsport Police investigate after reports of shots fired at Tri-Cities crossing business
- UT investigating video of incoming cheerleader using racial slur
- Trail Forecast: June 6 & 7, 2020
- Amy Grant recovering from open heart surgery to fix heart condition