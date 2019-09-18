UT installing camera near the Rock following recent anti-Semitic graffiti

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The University of Tennessee is taking action against hate messages with the most recent painted on the Rock, saying in part, “hate aimed at one Vol is aimed at all Vols.”

The Rock was painted on with an anti-Semitic message last week; with other hate messages painted last year and the year prior.

The Office of the Chancellor announced Wednesday that along with increased UT police patrols and revised campus rental space policies, the university is planning to install a live-streaming camera near the Rock.

“We are installing a live-streaming camera and will make the feed available for anyone to see as a symbol that our community is taking collective responsibility for the Rock. We are meeting on Thursday with a group of students who want to create a group, Students for the Rock, to expand our community of Volunteers and our collective accountability around communicating our values and replacing messages of hate with those of mattering and belonging.” Office of the Chancellor, University of Tennessee

The Rock is the campus iconic message “board” for decorative use usually from contributing artists and students. The university calls it “a venue for student self-expression.”

The university also saying it is committed to “being a campus where everyone matters and everyone belongs, a campus where love will never be replaced by words or actions of hate. Hate aimed at one Vol is aimed at all Vols, and we are committed to responding decisively and peacefully as a Volunteer community.”

