UT: Fewer ejections, arrests at first game with alcohol sales

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – For the first time in school history, the University of Tennessee allowed alcohol sales at a football game this past Saturday.

On Monday, UT said there were actually fewer arrests and ejections during the game compared to one year ago.

Alcohol was sold at Neyland Stadium for the first time Saturday. Below is an “incident” comparison between Saturday’s game and Tennessee’s most recent September 7 p.m. kickoff. pic.twitter.com/V1vlaAHQd7 — Tom Satkowiak (@TomSatkowiak) September 9, 2019

There were six arrests at the UT game Saturday versus 14 at the September 22 home game last season, according to figures released by the UT Athletic Department.

There were also 18 ejections at the BYU game, compared to 35 a season ago.

Of those 18, six were people who never made it into the stadium but were turned away at the gate.