UT board chair recommends making interim President Randy Boyd long term

Interim President Randy Boyd, right, looks towards Chairman John Compton as he discusses Boyd’s future as university president during a University of Tennessee Board of Trustees meeting on the campus of the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, in Chattanooga, Tenn. (C.B. Schmelter/Chattanooga Times Free Press via AP)

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — The University of Tennessee board of trustees chairman wants to make interim university President Randy Boyd president on a regular basis for an additional five-year term.

The university said in a news release that Chairman John Compton said Wednesday he wanted to hear from students, faculty and staff on the issue.

During a board meeting in Chattanooga, Compton asked Boyd to go to each campus and make his case. The board will consider the proposal after a series of campus visits.

Boyd agreed to serve as interim president in 2018 but said he would only serve two years. He said, however, that he has enjoyed serving as president.