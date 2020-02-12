USGS: Five earthquakes rattle area near Great Smoky Mountains park

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (AP) — The U.S. Geological Survey reports five small earthquakes rattled an area near the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

The News & Observer of Raleigh reports the USGS says the first quake registered at 2:48 a.m. on Tuesday and the last was reported at 6:56 a.m.

The agency says all the quakes were small, between magnitude 1.3 and 1.7.

The earthquake swarm hit in a small area about 25 miles southwest of Knoxville, Tennessee, near the North Carolina border and were deemed as likely too small to be felt by people in the area.