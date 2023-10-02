SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A 2.4-magnitude earthquake was detected between Gatlinburg and Townsend late Sunday, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The USGS reports the earthquake was recorded 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) southwest of Gatlinburg in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

According to the USGS, the earthquake occurred at 11:23 p.m. Sunday and had a depth of 1.9 kilometers (1.1 miles).

As of Monday morning, no reports of anyone who might have felt it have been submitted to the USGS.