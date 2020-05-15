USGS: 3 earthquakes recorded in Middle and East Tenn. in under 10 hours

PULASKI, Tenn. (WJHL) – Three earthquakes were detected in Middle and East Tennessee on Thursday night and Friday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey.

USGS reports that a 2.4 magnitude earthquake was recorded in Pulaski, Tennessee on Thursday at 7:27 p.m.

The Pulaski earthquake was measured as 7.08 miles deep by the USGS.

In East Tennessee, earthquakes were recorded near Rockwood and Sweetwater.

The Rockwood earthquake was a 2.3 in magnitude and was recorded at 8:55 p.m. The earthquake was 13.91 miles deep according to USGS.

Near Sweetwater, a 1.5 magnitude earthquake was recorded at 5:41 a.m. on Friday.

The Sweetwater earthquake was 11.8 miles deep, according to USGS.

