KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A small earthquake was detected in Knox County early Tuesday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey.

According to USGS, the earthquake was recorded a little over three miles southeast of Mascot, Tennessee.

USGS reports the earthquake was a 2.0 in magnitude at a depth of just over 11 miles.

The earthquake was recorded at 5:09 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time, according to USGS.

