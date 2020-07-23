US Marshals arrest Chattanooga double homicide suspect in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Chattanooga man accused of killing his girlfriend and her 8-year-old daughter has been arrested.

Gabriel Boykins, 45, was arrested by members of the U.S. Marshals Smoky Mountains Fugitive Task Force in the 400 block of Black Oak Drive. Boykins was wanted by the Chattanooga Police Department for two counts of criminal homicide and two counts of abuse of a corpse.

Chattanooga Police said Boykins’ girlfriend Tamara Church and her daughter Aquarious were last seen on May 17.

Boykins has been booked into the Knox County Detention Center, where he will remain in custody until a later date.