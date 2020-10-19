Suspect accused of shooting East Ridge officer killed in shootout with police

EAST RIDGE (WATE) – UPDATE: East Ridge Police confirmed that 43-year-old Christopher Kitts was shot and killed by police as they attempted to apprehend him in connection to the shooting of East Ridge Police Officer Terry Prescott.

Kitts was located after an extensive air and ground search by multiple law enforcement agencies. He engaged officers several times with gunfire before ultimately being shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

EAST RIDGE (WATE) – UPDATE: Police have identified the suspect accused of shooting an East Ridge police officer as 43-year-old Christopher J. Kitts. The police officer that was shot has been identified as Corporal Terry Prescott. He is in stable condition.

An East Ridge Police Officer was shot during a traffic stop Sunday afternoon, according to our sister station WTVC.

East Ridge is just outside the city limits of Chattanooga just before 2 p.m. East Ridge Police chief Stan Allen says the shooting happened off of Ringgold Road.

Allen says the officer is in stable condition at Erlanger hospital.

The suspect is not in custody and drove off after firing at the officer.