University of Tennessee condemns anti-semitic message painted on the Rock

(WATE)- University of Tennessee Chancellor Donde Plowman issued a statement Thursday condemning an anti-semitic message painted on the Rock on campus.

Last night, someone covered that message of love with an anti-Semitic hate message. We condemn that hate aimed toward members of our Jewish community, and we understand that words are not enough. -Tennessee chancellor Donde Plowman

Earlier in the week, the Rock had been emblazoned with a design made by a young Florida boy who was bullied at school after wearing a makeshift UT shirt.

The Rock is an iconic landmark on the University of Tennessee campus where anybody can paint it at any time.

This is not the first time hateful messages have been painted on the Rock. UT condemned hateful messages and images that were painted on the Rock in November of 2018.

Back in December of 2017 the words “white pride” were found painted on the Rock.

