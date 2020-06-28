University of Tennessee announces new license plates on sale to benefit student scholarships

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Attention University of Tennessee students, alumni and fans, the Vols have announced a new specialty license plate.

These new plats are offered by the Office of Alumni Affairs and are on sale for $35, and are available for all Tennessee residents.

The proceeds will go towards student scholarship.

Pre-registration for the license plate will be available through August 15 at alumni.utk.edu/licenseplate. If you’re interested, you better get on it because the pre-registration will end at 1,000 orders.