United States Space Command Center coming to the Tennessee Valley; first Tennessean on Space Force speaks with WATE 6 On Your Side

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — There’s a Tennessean on the Space Force.

Anthony Fine and his recruiter spoke with WATE 6 On Your Side via Zoom, in which he shared he didn’t learn he was the first new recruit from the Volunteer State until this week.

We’re told that even though Space Force has existed for a full year, that first year was spent bringing in prior service airmen.

And while his recruiter says Fine may be the first Tennessean to join Space Force, he is not the last. In fact, the Space Force’s sister branch, the new U.S. Space Command Center will be headquartered nearby — in the Tennessee Valley.

The announcement came down this week that the United States Space Command will be headquartered in Huntsville, Ala.

“The new Space Command Center in the Tennessee Valley is an important investment in both the future of our military and in the skilled workforce of the region,” said Sen. Marsha Blackburn in a joint release with Sen. Bill Hagerty. “This base will bring over 1,600 new jobs in the area and more as the command grows.”

“The new United States Space Command headquarters in the Tennessee Valley will be the primary entity for providing strategic direction to the U.S. military to deter space-based threats globally,” said Senator Hagerty. “Space Command’s future headquarters in Huntsville, Alabama, will bring hundreds of new jobs to Tennesseans and further our state’s rich history of contributing to our national defense.”

What’s the difference between Space Force, U.S. Space Command and the Space Development Agency?

According to the U.S. Department of Defense, the United States Space Command was established in August 2019. It is a unified combatant command of the Department of Defense and is responsible for military capabilities in space.

“The Space Force is not alone in its focus on space, however. Alongside the Space Force is the U.S. Space Command, which stood up in August 2019, and the Space Development Agency, which was created in March 2019.

“All three are partners in ensuring the U.S. maintains and strengthens its leadership position in space. But all three also have different roles in that regard.”