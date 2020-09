NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The United States Postal Service is actively looking to fill positions across the Volunteer State.

USPS has open positions in Davidson, Shelby, and Knox Counties. Applications are being accepted for roles including mail handler assistant, postal support clerk, rural carrier associate, and city carrier assistant.

Wages range from $16.55 yo $18.56 per hour.

For more information on how to apply, click here.