Union protesters arrested at Tennessee GM plant

Union members stand outside of the General Motors Flint Assembly Plant on Van Slyke Road on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019 in Flint, Mich. United Automobile Workers remain on strike against GM. GM and the union are negotiating at a time of troubling uncertainty for the U.S. auto industry. (Sara Faraj/MLive.com/The Flint Journal via AP)

DETROIT (AP) -A United Auto Workers official says about seven to nine union picketers were arrested for blocking a roadway at a General Motors plant in Tennessee.

Local UAW Chairman Mike Herron said the arrests came Wednesday at the Spring Hill plant after authorities asked the protesters multiple times to get out of the road. Herron said he believes the protesters were afraid trucks might get into the plant.

Herron said at a news conference that police and the sheriff’s department have done a fantastic job and have been supportive during the ongoing strike.

He said arrests take the union off its message.