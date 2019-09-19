Union protesters arrested at Tennessee GM plant

Tennessee

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Union members stand outside of the General Motors Flint Assembly Plant on Van Slyke Road on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019 in Flint, Mich. United Automobile Workers remain on strike against GM. GM and the union are negotiating at a time of troubling uncertainty for the U.S. auto industry. (Sara Faraj/MLive.com/The Flint Journal via AP)

DETROIT (AP) -A United Auto Workers official says about seven to nine union picketers were arrested for blocking a roadway at a General Motors plant in Tennessee.

Local UAW Chairman Mike Herron said the arrests came Wednesday at the Spring Hill plant after authorities asked the protesters multiple times to get out of the road. Herron said he believes the protesters were afraid trucks might get into the plant.

Herron said at a news conference that police and the sheriff’s department have done a fantastic job and have been supportive during the ongoing strike.

He said arrests take the union off its message.

  • Protesting union members prevent cars from driving into the General Motors Flint Assembly Plant on Bristol Road as United Automobile Workers remain on strike against GM on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, in Flint, Mich. GM and the union are faced with weakening vehicle sales, a deteriorating global economy and an unpredictable trade war. (Sara Faraj/MLive.com/The Flint Journal via AP)
  • Union members stand outside of the General Motors Flint Assembly Plant on Van Slyke Road on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019 in Flint, Mich. United Automobile Workers remain on strike against GM. GM and the union are negotiating at a time of troubling uncertainty for the U.S. auto industry. (Sara Faraj/MLive.com/The Flint Journal via AP)
  • A City of Flint police officer approaches union members preventing cars from entering the General Motors Flint Assembly Plant as United Automobile Workers remain on strike against GM on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, in Flint, Mich. GM and the union are negotiating at a time of troubling uncertainty for the U.S. auto industry. (Sara Faraj/MLive.com/The Flint Journal via AP)
  • Retired GM union member Roxanne Williams, 63, poses for a picture after attempting to stop a semi-truck from entering the GM Davison Road Processing Center in Burton, Mich. United Automobile Workers remain on strike against GM on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019 in Burton. Williams has worked for GM for 20 years. (Sara Faraj/The Flint Journal via AP)
  • Picketing union members stand-off with a semi-truck attempting to enter the GM Davison Road Processing Center. United Automobile Workers remain on strike against GM on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019 in Burton, Mich. (Sara Faraj/The Flint Journal via AP)
  • Retired GM union member Roxanne Williams, 63, stood-up to a semi-truck attempting to enter the GM Davison Road Processing Center. United Automobile Workers remain on strike against GM on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019 in Burton, Mich. Williams has worked for GM for 20 years. (Sara Faraj/The Flint Journal via AP)
  • A semi-truck driver entering the GM Davison Road Processing Center in Burton passes union members striking. United Automobile Workers remain on strike against GM on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019 in Burton, Mich. (Sara Faraj/The Flint Journal via AP)
  • City of Burton police officers were on the scene at the GM Davison Road Processing Center. United Automobile Workers remain on strike against GM on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019 in Burton, Mich. (Sara Faraj/The Flint Journal via AP)

