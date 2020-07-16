Unemployment rate continues to plummet across Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — According to a press release from the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce on Thursday, Tennessee’s unemployment rate continues to drop throughout the state.

In comparison to May’s 11% unemployment rate, June’s numbers decreased to 9.7%. One year ago, the rate was 3.4%, very close to the state’s all-time low unemployment rate of 3.3%, according to the release.

Tennessee experienced a record-high unemployment rate in April 2020, when the numbers showed 15.5% of Tennesseans were left jobless following business closures due to the novel coronavirus.

As the state continues with phased reopenings, employers create new job opportunities; however, according to the release, compared to this time last year, there are 154,000 fewer positions. The largest decrease hit the leisure and hospitality sector, followed by manufacturing and business.

There are currently more than 190,000 job openings on the state’s workforce development website.