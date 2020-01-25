Undocumented teen charged after missing 12-year-old Chattanooga girl found in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 16-year-old boy has been charged in the disappearance of a 12-year-old Chattanooga girl found in Nashville amid a statewide AMBER Alert.

The TBI issued the alert for Lucy Lucas Thursday afternoon and said she could be in the Nashville area. Hours later, the alert was canceled when the 12-year-old was found safe in Nashville.

Chattanooga police said Friday a 16-year-old boy would be charged with false imprisonment by Metro police.

The department said the teenage boy, whose identity has not been released, told Metro police he met Lucy through social media about four months ago. The first time they met in person was when Lucy showed up in Nashville this week, the boy reportedly claimed.

According to Metro police, the 16-year-old, who was undocumented, said he thought Lucy was older than 12 and did not want her to return to Chattanooga. He was being held in a juvenile detention center in Nashville on a false imprisonment charge.

As of Friday evening, Lucy remained in Nashville in the care of the Department of Children’s Services.