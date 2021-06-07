U.S. News and World Report ranks Gatlinburg as #1 in ‘Best Mountain Towns to Visit’ list

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WJHL) – One of East Tennessee’s most popular destinations has been named the “Best Mountain Town to Visit” by U.S. News and World Report.

Gatlinburg was given the Number 1 spot out of 21 named finalists.

The report mentions Gatlinburg’s family-friendly atmosphere and wide selection of attractions like mountain coasters, restaurants and Ripley’s Aquarium of the Smokies.

U.S. News and World Report also highlighted Gatlinburg’s close proximity to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park and its hiking trails.

Other notable attractions mentioned in the article include the Gatlinburg Space Needle and the Ober Gatlinburg Aerial Tramway.

Other mountain towns recognized in the rankings were Bar Harbor in Maine, Telluride and Aspen in Colorado and Juneau, Alaska.

Not far from the Tri-Cities, Bryson City, North Carolina was ranked as the 21st Best Mountain Town to Visit. The small town also sits close to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

