KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Country music musician and singer Tyler Childers is headed to Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center in 2024 on the global “Mule Pull ’24 Tour” according to a release.

Thompson-Boling Arena said on Wednesday that Childers and his longtime band, The Food Stamps, will be stopping in Knoxville on April 16, 2024, on their “Mule Pull ’24 Tour.”

On the tour, Childers will be stopping at New York’s Madison Square Garden, Inglewood’s Kia Forum, Austin’s Moody Center, Fort Worth’s Dickies Arena and London’s Eventim Apollo. The tours will also include stops in Ireland, Germany, Sweden and Norway.

The “Mule Pull ’24 Tour” will also be performing two nights at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on April 18 and 19.

The tour kicks off on September 10, 2023, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and will run through May 29, 2024, where it wraps up in New York at Madison Square Garden. According to the release, six shows on the “Mule Pull ’24 Tour” are already sold out.

Click here to see the full list of tour dates.

Presale for the tickets begins on Wednesday, September 13 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. local time. General sale for tickets for Childers’ Knoxville appearance starts September 15 at noon. Registration for pre-sale access is now open on Ticketmaster, according to the release, and details about the sale can be found on Childers‘ website.

Ticketmaster has faced backlash for pre-sale tickets being bought by professional resellers and then resold at astronomical prices. To help fans get tickets at the original prices and to limit professional reseller activity, resale tickets to the “Mule Pull ’24 Tour” will use Ticketmaster’s Face Value Exchange for resale. This will allow fans to be able to use the Exchange to resell their tickets to other fans at the original price paid.

The announcement for the “Mule Pull ’24 Tour” comes just before the release of Childers’ latest album release on September 8. “Rustin’ in the Rain” is available for preorder on Childers’ website.

The Lawrence County, Kentucky, native described the album as “a collection of songs I playfully pieced together as if I was pitching a group of songs to Elvis. Some covers, one co-write, and some I even wrote in my best (terrible) Elvis impersonation, as I worked around the farm and kicked around the house. I hope you enjoy listening to this album as much as I enjoyed creating it. Thank you. Thank you very much.”