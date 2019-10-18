TWRA: Young sportsman deer hunt to be held Oct. 26-27

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The first of two Tennessee young sportsman deer hunts for the 2019-20 season will be held the final weekend of October.

Participants must be between the ages of six and 16 years, and they can use guns, muzzle-loaders and archery equipment, according to a press release from the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

Young sportsmen must be accompanied by a non-hunting adult who is 21-years-old or older, who must be in a position to take immediate control of the hunting device.

The adult must also wear the fluorescent orange vest as specified for legal hunters by state regulations.

The release says multiple youths may be accompanied by a single qualifying adult.

Archery season began on September 28, and the first segment ends October 25, the day before the opening of the young sportsman hunt.

The release says in 2018, youth hunters harvested a total of 5,379 deer during the first weekend. The total included 2,700 bucks.

The second segment of the archery-only season is Monday, October 28 through Friday, November 8. Muzzle-loader and archery season starts November 9.

The TWRA recommends that all hunters get a 2019-20 Tennessee Hunting and Trapping Guide. The guide lists license requirements, the counties and bag limits for each of the different deer management units.

The guide is available on the TWRA website, the TWRA App and anywhere hunting and fishing licenses are sold.