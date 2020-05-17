TWRA wildlife officer involved in hunting accident

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — An off-duty Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officer was involved in a turkey hunting accident on the North Cumberland WMA in Campbell County, according to a press release.

Sunday morning, the officer accidentally shot two other hunters while turkey hunting near Norma Road.

One hunter was transported and the other drove to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for examination.

Both hunters have been released from the hospital, and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation continues to investigate the incident.