TWRA: Silver carp found in Chickamauga Lake near Chattanooga, Tenn.

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Wildlife Resources reported on Friday that a silver carp was captured on Chickamauga Lake in October, officials say.

In a TWRA press release, Dustin Hinkle, the angler, said the invasive fish “jumped into the boat as I deployed my trolling motor.”

Hinkle encountered the fish near the Sequoyah Nuclear Plant in Soddy-Daisy, and stated he “saw 15-20 more fish near the surface” exhibiting a feeding behavior, according to the release.

“No additional reports have been made since this occurrence,” said Cole Harty, TWRA’s Aquatic Nuisance Species Coordinator, in the release. “This is an excellent reminder to report carp sightings from East Tennessee, where carp are not already known to be established. We encourage anyone reporting to include photos, location information, and if possible keep a fish frozen to share with TWRA.”

The release said that it is likely that these fish traveled up the Tennessee River through navigation locks, ultimately finding their way to Chickamauga Lake.

“TWRA has been working with multiple partners to limit the spread and impact of invasive Asian carp in Tennessee,” said Frank Fiss, TWRA Fisheries Chief, in the release. “This new observation demonstrates the urgency of the issue.”

Reports can be made by calling the nearest TWRA regional office, or by emailing this address.